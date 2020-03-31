Andhra Pradesh

NDRF conducts mock exercise on COVID-19

NDRF personnel demonstrating sanitisation techniques at Red Circle Centre, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Officers of the National Disaster Response Force’s (NDRF) 10th Battalion conducted a mock operation on COVID-19 in the city on Tuesday.

The teams, led by NDRF Chief Medical Officer Dr. B.V. Rao and assistant commandant D.N. Singh performed the mock exercise at Red Circle Centre.

The personnel, wearing personal protective equipment, gave a demonstration on the screening of the patient, shifting of patients, keeping them in isolation wards, providing treatment in quarantine, sanitising the infected areas and objects in the locality, said Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan.

They explained the preventive steps and stressed the need for maintaining hygienic conditions in colonies and houses. They gave a presentation on dos and don’ts, and asked the public to comply with the lockdown and follow the instructions of the State and Central governments strictly.

Officials of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire Services, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and other departments participated.

