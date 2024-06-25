GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NDRF conducts mock drill at Penukonda

Updated - June 25, 2024 06:34 pm IST

Published - June 25, 2024 06:26 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A mock drill was conducted at the Gollapalli reservoir in the Penukonda mandal, involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Central teams, on Tuesday.

The drill focussed on flood and disaster prevention for the year 2024-25. Penukonda Sub-Collector Apoorva Bharat graced the occasion as the chief guest and commended the NDRF teams for their unwavering commitment to providing immediate assistance during natural calamities. The mock drill saw participation from various officials, including those from the police, revenue, fire, and medical departments, as well as the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and villagers.

