ADVERTISEMENT

NDRF conducts cleanliness drive along Krishna riverbank in Vijayawada

October 01, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The NDRF 10th Battalion personnel clearing garbage from the Seetammavaari Padalu Ghat on the Krishna riverbank in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion took up a cleanliness drive along the bank of the Krishna River in Vijayawada on October 1 (Sunday).

As a part of the ‘Swachhta Pakhwada-2023’, the NDRF 10th Battalion personnel, in association with the students of Aravinda High School, Veeramachaneni Paddayya Siddharatha Public School, and Ambitus World School, cleaned the riverbank.   

They cleaned the Seetammavaari Padalu ghat while the members of Amravati Walkers’ and Runners Association (AWARA) cleared garbage. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDRF team led by NDRF Second-in-Commandant Niranjan Singh and Deputy Commandants Sukhendu Datta, Akhilesh Kumar Choubey and Dilbag Singh removed the garbage from the ghats.

Cleanliness drives were also undertaken at the Regional Response Centres (RRCs) in Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Students, local residents and officers of the RRCs participated in the drives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US