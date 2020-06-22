NDRF commandant hails KCR’s gesture

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion commandant Zahid Khan thanked the Telangana government for announcing financial aid to all the 20 soldiers, including a Colonel, who laid down their lives in a skirmish with Chinese troops, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Mr. Khan praised Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for handing over a cheque for ₹5 crore and other benefits to Col. B. Santosh Kumar’s family members on Monday.

The commandant, along with Second-in-Commandants Love Kumar, Santosh Kumar and Kuldip Singh, deputy commandant D.N. Singh and other officers paid tributes to the valiant soldiers.

“NDRF was formed with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indi-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF),” said Mr. Khan, a 212th batch CRPF officer, who worked at several places, including Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura, and Assam.

The Telangana government announced ₹10 lakh each to the soldiers who were killed in the clashes in the Galwan area.