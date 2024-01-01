NDRF 10th Battalion rescued 2,893 victims of calamities during 2023, says Commandant

January 01, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 02:20 am IST

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF-10th Battalion) rescued about 2,893 people and retrieved 41 bodies during natural calamities in 2023.

Headquartered at Kondapavuluru of Gannavaram mandal in Krishna district, the battalion joined rescue and relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Yanam (Puducherry).

“The NDRF is organising community awareness programmes in coastal habitations, riverbed villages, educational institutions and in government organisations to train people as first responders during accidents and calamities,” said NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan.

The NDRF undertook rescue operations during floods, fire accidents, building collapse, train accidents, boat capsizing, landslides and other calamities in the four States.

The force’s 1,240 members are drawn from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Assam Rifles, Mr. Zahid Khan told The Hindu on Sunday. Once their service on deputation is over, they return to their parent organisations.

Women power

Women were recruited in the NDRF recently to rescue women victims during calamities. The special team, headed by assistant commandant Suman, participated in many operations, the Commandant said.

“Second-in-commandant Niranjan Singh and deputy commandants Sukhendu Datta, Zafrul Islam, Dil Baag Singh and Akhilesh Kumar Choubey monitored Godavari floods and the situation during the recent Michaung cyclone. The force evacuated the victims from the flood-affected villages and rehabilitated them,” Mr. Zahid Khan said.

“NDRF 10th battalion comprises 18 teams (small units to operate in emergencies), out of which 12 were positioned in the headquarters in Krishna (AP), one team was deputed to the Regional Response Centre (RRC) in Hyderabad, three teams are positioned in Bengaluru and two teams in Visakhapatnam to carry out operations,” the Commandant said.

The teams have sniffer dogs, cutting machines, inflatable boats and other equipment to find bodies and victims trapped under debris.

Medals presented

SI K. Hanumantha Rao received the President’s Police Meritorious Service (PPMS) medal for his meritorious service.

“This apart, 25 personnel were awarded the Director-General’s Disc with commendation rolls and 52 jawans and officers were presented DG’s commendation rolls for their courageous performance in various operations,” the Commandant said.

The battalion imparted training on disaster management to volunteers; NCC cadets; Apada Mitra volunteers; home guards; civil defence personnel; State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams across the country; Indian Railways; and fire department personnel, Mr. Zahid Khan said.

