NDRF 10th battalion personnel take up ‘Swachhata Abhiyaan’ drive in Krishna River

VIJAYAWADA

15 March 2021 11:45 IST

Officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion have taken up operation ‘Krishna River Clean Up’ under 'Swachhata Abhiyaan' programme.

About 300 NDRF personnel along with Commandant Zahid Khan, Deputy Commandants Sukhendu Datta and Dilbagh Singh, participated in the drive at Seethanagaram village in Guntur district on Monday.

The NDRF cleaned the Krishna River bank, bathing ghats at Seethanagaram village and at the downstream of Prakasam barrage. They removed the linen, puja material and flowers stuck in the river.

“NDRF jawans and divers went into the river, collected garbage under the water and shifted it to the garbage dump. They also cleaned the bathing ghats. About 400 expert swimmers and deep divers participated in the Swachhata Abhiyaan,” Mr. Khan said.

With many devotees taking a holy dip in the river and performing pujas during Maha Sivaratri, garbage was piled up at many places and on the bathing ghats in Krishna River. Collected garbage was shifted to the dumping yards through the vehicles arranged by Mangalagiri municipality and NDRF battalion, the Commandant said.

“We request the devotees and the common public not to pollute rivers and other water bodies and keep them clean,” said Mr. Khan and praised the jawans for taking up the cleanliness drive in a massive way for protecting the environment.