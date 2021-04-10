Andhra Pradesh

NDRF 10th Battalion observes Valour Day

NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan participating in the Valour Day at Acharya Nagarjuna University campus in Guntur on Friday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Officers and personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) observed Valour Day on Friday to mark the gallant act of CRPF personnel, who fought bravely with an infantry brigade of Pakistan Army, when the latter attacked the Indian Border posts of Sardar and Tak during Indo-Pakistan border conflict on April 9, 1965.

Commandant Zahid Khan, addressing the force, recounted the braveness of CRPF personnel. The officers and jawans took a pledge on the occasion. A cricket match was organised and gallantry medals awarded the unit officers on the occasion.

Officers of NDRF 10th Battalion, and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) conducted joint inspection of the battalion’s new base camp at Kondapavuluru village in Krishna district on Friday.

NDRF Deputy Commandant Zarful Islam

said that a joint report would be sent to the NDRF headquarters for approval. A helipad, school, officers club and other facilities would come up on the new campus, he said.

