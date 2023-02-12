HamberMenu
NDRF 10th Battalion gearing up to take part in rescue operation in quake-hit areas of Turkey

Three women are part of the 50-member team; two canines, Jockey and Laila, which are experts in detecting bodies and live persons trapped in debris, to also participate

February 12, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
An officer of the NDRF 10th Battalion giving instructions on Sunday to the personnel who will be taking part in the rescue operations in Turkey.

An officer of the NDRF 10th Battalion giving instructions on Sunday to the personnel who will be taking part in the rescue operations in Turkey. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Fifty personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion, based at Kondapavuluru village in Krishna district, will be taking part in the rescue operations in the earthquake-hit areas in Turkey.

The battalion, which has vast experience in rescue and rehabilitation operations during natural calamities in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Yanam, will be joining the international operations soon.

“Three NDRF teams from the 8th Battalion in Ghaziabad, 2nd Battalion in Kolkata and 11th Battalion from Varanasi have already been deployed in Turkey,” said DIG (Administration) M.K. Yadav, who inspected the 10th Battalion headquarters a couple of days ago.

“We have received instructions from the NDRF headquarters in Delhi about taking up rescue operations in Turkey. A 50-member team with experts in search-and-rescue operations has been kept ready,’ said Commandant Zahid Khan.

“Two canines, Jockey and Laila, which are experts in detecting bodies and live persons trapped in debris, will also be a part of the team. Equipment to scan the rubble and identify victims, along with latest gadgets in search operations, will also be packed,” Mr. Zahid Khan told The Hindu on Sunday.

Mr. Yadav, who is in-charge of the South and South Central Zone, enquired about the preparations for the Turkey operation during his visit to Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Zahid Khan said.

“Three women are also part of the team. Medical tests have been conducted for the entire group and the two canines,” the Commandant said.

“Even if a victim is in an unconscious state, the canines will be able to detect and alert the handlers,” Mr. Zahid Khan said.

