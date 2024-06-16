GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NDRF 10th Battalion deploys teams in flood-prone districts for monsoon emergency

Teams have been stationed at Regional Response Centres in Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in advance, says Commandant Zahid Khan

Published - June 16, 2024 08:59 pm IST - GANNAVARAM (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan interacting with the team members deployed in flood-prone districts.

NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan interacting with the team members deployed in flood-prone districts. | Photo Credit: File photo

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion has deployed six teams in advance in the flood-prone districts in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to deal with the possible emergency situations during the monsoon season.

“As part of monsoon preparedness, the NDRF has stationed teams at the Regional Response Centres (RRCs) in Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in advance,” said the 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan.

“Our aim is to prevent the loss of human and animal life during floods and respond to the emergency situations. The NDRF is using advanced technology to reach out to the remote villages and save people during disasters,” he said.

Instructions have been issued to Deputy Commandants Sukhendu Datta, Dil Bag Singh and Zafrul Islam, who are heading the teams, to coordinate with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, District Collectors, Joint Collectors, Superintendents of Police, India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Disaster Management authorities concerned regularly, Mr. Zahid Khan said.

The NDRF takes up rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations during natural calamities. “Teams have been positioned with inflated boats, ropes, flood lights, life jackets, cutters and other equipment in high-risk places,” said Second-in-Commandant Niranjan Singh.

The NDRF teams have been stationed at Puttur, Dakshina Kannada and Kudige in Karnataka, Kapuluppada in Visakhapatnam, and at the RRC in Hyderabad as a precautionary measure.

“A control room has been set up at the battalion headquarters at Kondapavuluru village in Krishna district where 12 teams have been kept on standby. They will move to the vulnerable places in emergency,” the Commandant said.

Mr. Zafrul Islam has requested the SDRF, District Collector, Disaster Management, Superintendents of Police and the Revenue officers to utilise the services of the NDRF during emergency.

“After the onset of the South-west Monsoon, the NDRF 10th Battalion has set up a 24x7 operational control room with the necessary equipment and communication backup to assist the RRCs and the teams positioned at various places,” said Mr. Sukhendu Datta.

