NDRF 10th Battalion deploys team to Wayanad

15 more teams sent to AP, Telangana and Karnataka to take up rescue operations, says Deputy Commandant Sukhendu Datta

Published - August 01, 2024 05:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
NDRF 10 Battalion force rescuing the villagers on a boat in the flood affected habitations in the Agency area on AP- Telangana borders during Godavari floods.

NDRF 10 Battalion force rescuing the villagers on a boat in the flood affected habitations in the Agency area on AP- Telangana borders during Godavari floods. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The National Disaster Response Force’s (NDRF) 10th Battalion, has deployed a team to Wayanad district of Kerala, where about 180 people were killed and many were missing, in the landslide.

About 30 NDRF personnel have been deputed to take up rescue operations in the calamity, along with army and navy personnel, said 10th Battalion Deputy Commandant Sukhendu Datta.

“The team from Regional Response Centre (RRC), Bengaluru, of the 10th NDRF has been sent to Wayanad. The force, headed by officer Harish Chandra Pandey, will operate under the guidance of the 4th NDRF Battalion, located at Arakkonam in Chennai,” Mr. Sukhendu Datta told The Hindu on Wednesday.

Teams deployed in AP, TS

The 10th NDRF Battalion, located at Kondapavuluru village in Krishna district, has brought three teams from 3rd Battalion NDRF, located at Mundli, in Odisha State, to tackle floods during the monsoon.

Teams have been sent to Eluru, Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), Konaseema, East Godavari, Bhadrachalam and Muluru districts in AP and Telangana States to participate in the rescue operations during Godavari floods.

Besides, six teams have been sent to different locations in Karnataka. Instructions have been given to the force to coordinate with the AP State Management Authority (APSDMA), Central Water Commission (CWC) and the district officials concerned, the Deputy Commandant said.

Over 200 rescued

The force deployed in ASR, Eluru, Konaseema and other districts in Andhra Pradesh, has rescued about 200 villagers trapped in floods. They were shifted to the relief camps, he said.

“We have sent our teams, along with expert swimmers, with inflated boats, ropes, cutters, life jackets and other equipment to the flood-affected habitations,” Mr. Sukhendu Datta said.

The teams headed by Assistant Commandants and Inspectors were directed to monitor the flood situation with the District Collectors, Joint Collectors, Revenue Divisional Officers, MROs, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Police and other officers, the Deputy Commandant said.

Andhra Pradesh / disaster management / Kerala

