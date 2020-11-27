NDA’s policies detrimental to workers, employees: CITU

CITU activists taking out a bike rally in the Pydibhimavaram industrial zone in Srikakulam district on Thursday.

SRIKAKULAM

27 November 2020 00:03 IST

Trade unions take out rally as part of the nationwide strike

CITU State vice-president D.Govinda Rao on Thursday alleged that the NDA government’s policies were detrimental to the interests of workers, employees and the commoners of the country.

Flagging off a bike rally in the Pydibhimavaram industrial zone of Srikakulam district as part of the nationwide strike and protest called by the trade unions, Mr. Govinda Rao alleged that the workers had lost job security with the introduction of four Labour Codes, replacing 44 Labour Laws.

CITU leaders P.Tejeswara Rao, Ch.Ammannaidu and others alleged that the government's policies were helping only corporate sector.

In another rally taken out in Srikakulam, CITU leader T. Tirupati Rao demanded that the government introduce the MGNREGS in the urban areas to ensure livelihood for the economically weaker sections of the society.

In Vizianagaram, CITU secretary T.V. Ramana led a protest rally from the Fort Junction to State Bank of India’s main branch. AITUC, IFTU, INTUC and other labour organisations took part in the rally.

Meanwhile, the strike had an impact on the production of many industries including pharmaceutical factories as many workers did not attend their duties. The trade unions will hold protest rallies on Friday to create awareness among the public about the Central government’s policies.