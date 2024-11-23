NDA’s landslide win in Maharashtra elections reflects people’s trust in Modi’s leadership, says Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party president and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said on November 23 (Saturday) that the NDA’s landslide victory in the Maharashtra elections reflected the people’s trust in the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was a vote for development, honesty, the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray, Sanatana Dharma, unity over division, and the vision to build Viksit Bharat and Viksit Maharashtra, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said in a message on X.

The land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which always stood as a symbol of truth, valor and justice, had once again chosen the path of progress and integrity. The collective leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar earned the confidence of the people, he said, and asserted that the new Maharashtra government would work towards achieving the ambitious goal of a $1 trillion economy.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said it was an honour to participate in the Maharashtra election campaign in support of the Mahayuti candidates, and thanked the people for showing immense love and trust.

“I look forward to continued mutual cooperation between Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh for the development and welfare of our people,” he added.

‘Credit goes to Modi’

Meanwhile, BJP State president and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari told the media in Vijayawada that Mr. Modi deserved all praise for steering the NDA to an emphatic victory in the Maharashtra elections, while saying that the party would introspect on its defeat by a narrow margin in Jharkhand.

She said it was predicted that the NDA would lose in Maharashtra, but the people gave their blessings in recognition of the good work done by it. The NDA’s victory was a lesson for the Congress party, which was bent on dividing the people for the sake of political mileage, she stated.