NDA’s defeat at the Center is certain, claims Chinta Mohan

Updated - May 11, 2024 06:52 pm IST

Published - May 11, 2024 06:51 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Chinta Mohan | Photo Credit: File Photo

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Chinta Mohan, contesting as the Congress candidate for the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency for the 10th term, said that the defeat of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre was certain and that the INDIA bloc would be forming the government.

Speaking to the media at Nindra, here on Saturday, Mr. Chinta Mohan claimed that the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi eroded among Indians and that all his election meetings suffered without crowds — a clear indication of his “moral and political decline.”

The Congress leader said that once the INDIA bloc comes to power, farmers would get the benefit of ₹2 lakh crop loan waiver, and minority communities would remain safe and prosper economically, socially, and politically.

‘SCS to be granted’

Mr. Chinta Mohan said that Congress was committed to granting the Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh immediately after assuming power. “The skyrocketing prices of essential commodities would be controlled and there will be employment generation for the younger generation,” he assured.

He further said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy rule had devastated the economy of Andhra Pradesh and ruined the law and order situation.

