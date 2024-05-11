GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

NDA’s defeat at the Center is certain, claims Chinta Mohan

Updated - May 11, 2024 06:52 pm IST

Published - May 11, 2024 06:51 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Chinta Mohan

Congress leader Chinta Mohan | Photo Credit: File Photo

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Chinta Mohan, contesting as the Congress candidate for the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency for the 10th term, said that the defeat of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre was certain and that the INDIA bloc would be forming the government.

Speaking to the media at Nindra, here on Saturday, Mr. Chinta Mohan claimed that the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi eroded among Indians and that all his election meetings suffered without crowds — a clear indication of his “moral and political decline.”

The Congress leader said that once the INDIA bloc comes to power, farmers would get the benefit of ₹2 lakh crop loan waiver, and minority communities would remain safe and prosper economically, socially, and politically.

‘SCS to be granted’

Mr. Chinta Mohan said that Congress was committed to granting the Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh immediately after assuming power. “The skyrocketing prices of essential commodities would be controlled and there will be employment generation for the younger generation,” he assured.

He further said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy rule had devastated the economy of Andhra Pradesh and ruined the law and order situation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.