NDA will emerge victorious in Andhra Pradesh, claims C.M. Ramesh

The BJP candidate for the Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency, Chintakunta Munuswamy Ramesh, popularly known as C.M. Ramesh, expressed confidence that NDA will emerge victorious in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media on Saturday, he said that the high voter turnout indicates an anti-incumbency mood among the people of the State, who are seeking a new government.

Upon being asked about the post-poll violence that rocked the State, he termed it as an indication of inefficient policing. The desperate party leaders who failed to execute their wicked agenda during elections have resorted to violence after the polling process, he said.

He termed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claims of bagging more than 151 Assembly seats and 22 parliamentary seats as an effort to inject enthusiasm among the party cadre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.