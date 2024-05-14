ADVERTISEMENT

NDA will come to power in A.P., says Pawan Kalyan

Published - May 14, 2024 09:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

JSP chief accompanies Modi who filed his nomination papers in Varanasi

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP president Pawan Kalyan during his nomination filing for the Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who filed his nomination papers at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that it was an honour for him to accompany Modiji while he filed his nomination papers. The actor-turned-politician exuded confidence that Mr. Modi would become the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time. He also asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in A.P. would get a very good majority and would form the government. 

The JSP leader said he has immense respect and admiration for the Prime Minister. The relationship will continue to strengthen, he said, recalling that he has an association with Mr. Modi since 2014.  Referring to Varanasi, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that it was a spiritual capital. He said that he and his wife Anna Lezhneva would visit Varanasi.

