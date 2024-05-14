GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

NDA will come to power in A.P., says Pawan Kalyan

JSP chief accompanies Modi who filed his nomination papers in Varanasi

Published - May 14, 2024 09:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP president Pawan Kalyan during his nomination filing for the Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP president Pawan Kalyan during his nomination filing for the Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who filed his nomination papers at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that it was an honour for him to accompany Modiji while he filed his nomination papers. The actor-turned-politician exuded confidence that Mr. Modi would become the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time. He also asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in A.P. would get a very good majority and would form the government. 

The JSP leader said he has immense respect and admiration for the Prime Minister. The relationship will continue to strengthen, he said, recalling that he has an association with Mr. Modi since 2014.  Referring to Varanasi, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that it was a spiritual capital. He said that he and his wife Anna Lezhneva would visit Varanasi.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Jana Sena Party / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.