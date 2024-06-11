GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

NDA unanimously elects Chandrababu Naidu as Andhra Pradesh’s Leader of the House

The NDA has submitted a letter to the Andhra Pradesh Governor to stake claim to form the government 

Updated - June 11, 2024 02:37 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 02:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
NDA leaders K. Atchannaidu, Nadendla Manohar and Daggubati Purandeswari submit a letter pertaining to the election of N. Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister, to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on June 11, 2024

NDA leaders K. Atchannaidu, Nadendla Manohar and Daggubati Purandeswari submit a letter pertaining to the election of N. Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister, to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on June 11, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President N. Chandrababu Naidu has been unanimously elected as Leader of the House in Andhra Pradesh by the partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The NDA leaders then submitted a letter to Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, who would invite Mr. Naidu to form the government.

Chandrababu Naidu’s journey: A timeline of the NDA ‘kingmaker’ and Andhra’s longest-serving CM

The NDA allies meeting was held in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Jana Sena Party (JSP) Chief Pawan Kalyan proposed the name of Mr. Naidu as a Leader of the House, which was unanimously agreed upon by the NDA allies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Daggubati Purandeswari and the TDP, the JSP and the BJP  MLAs elect were present.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu with Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan during the meeting of alliance MLAs held in Vijayawada.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu with Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan during the meeting of alliance MLAs held in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The NDA allies will hand over their letters of support to Mr. Naidu to begin the process of formation of a new government. The letters of support, along with the number of MLAs of each JSP and the BJP, are meant to be submitted to the Governor to, formally, stake claim to form the government.

Meanwhile, the MLAs elect of the JSP have elected Pawan Kalyan as their floor leader.

In Assembly polls, the TDP won 135 seats, Jana Sena bagged 21 and the BJP got 8 seats. In political circles, it was discussed that Mr. Pawan Kalyan might be proposed to accept the deputy CM portfolio as well as 5 posts for Jana Sena Party in the Andhra Pradesh cabinet. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also likely to get 2 cabinet posts in the state government.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.