The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President N. Chandrababu Naidu has been unanimously elected as Leader of the House in Andhra Pradesh by the partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The NDA leaders then submitted a letter to Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, who would invite Mr. Naidu to form the government.

The NDA allies meeting was held in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Jana Sena Party (JSP) Chief Pawan Kalyan proposed the name of Mr. Naidu as a Leader of the House, which was unanimously agreed upon by the NDA allies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Daggubati Purandeswari and the TDP, the JSP and the BJP MLAs elect were present.

The NDA allies will hand over their letters of support to Mr. Naidu to begin the process of formation of a new government. The letters of support, along with the number of MLAs of each JSP and the BJP, are meant to be submitted to the Governor to, formally, stake claim to form the government.

Meanwhile, the MLAs elect of the JSP have elected Pawan Kalyan as their floor leader.

In Assembly polls, the TDP won 135 seats, Jana Sena bagged 21 and the BJP got 8 seats. In political circles, it was discussed that Mr. Pawan Kalyan might be proposed to accept the deputy CM portfolio as well as 5 posts for Jana Sena Party in the Andhra Pradesh cabinet. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also likely to get 2 cabinet posts in the state government.