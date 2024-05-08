ADVERTISEMENT

NDA suppressed trade unions with its labour codes: Bobbili Srinu

Updated - May 08, 2024 09:08 pm IST

Published - May 08, 2024 08:09 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MP candidate Bobbili Srinu at a rally in Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

Congress MP candidate for Vizianagaram, Bobbili Srinu, on Wednesday alleged that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had completely suppressed trade unions with the amalgamation of 44 labour laws into four labour codes, which were enacted to benefit and protect the interests of corporate sector.

Along with CPI State executive committee member P. Kameswara Rao, CPI leaders Ommi Ramana, Bugata Ashok, he took out a massive rally in Vizianagaram to highlight the injustice meted out to labourers of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that labourers were unable to question the injustice, with the labour codes favouring only corporates. He alleged that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) diverted labour welfare funds, while ignoring the welfare of construction labourers who used to get financial assistance during marriages, accidents and deaths.

