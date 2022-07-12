NDA Presidential nominee Murmu thanks Jagan for extending support

YSRCP chief tells party MPs, MLAs to make no mistake while voting for her

Presidential nominee of the National Democratic Alliance Droupadi Murmu has said that her candidature is an enduring symbol of social justice, social empowerment and women empowerment. While appealing to the MPs and MLAs of the YSR Congress Party to support her candidature in the Presidential elections to be held on July 18, Ms. Murmu has said that Andhra Pradesh and Odisha share similar cultural and social traditions.

“I belong to one of the ancient tribal communities, Santhal tribe, and my nomination by the NDA is a symbol of social justice and women empowerment. I am very happy that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has come forward to support me even before I had asked for it. I wholeheartedly thank him for the gesture,” said Ms. Murmu at a meeting held at CK Convention Hall, Mangalagiri.

Ms. Murmu accompanied by Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy was accorded a warm welcome on her arrival by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Y.S. Bharathi Reddy at their residence.

After lunch, they drove to the CK Convention Hall where Ms. Murmu addressed the gathering of Cabinet Ministers, MPs and MLAs.

Social justice

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed that all the party MPs should support the candidature of Ms. Murmu as this was for the first time that a woman leader from a tribal community had been nominated for the Presidential election.

“We know that our party has always stood for social justice and we are the first State in implementing it. I appeal to all of you to vote consciously for Ms. Droupadi Murmu in the coming Presidential election. We would be holding a mock poll on July 18 morning and later we would go for voting. The whips should ensure that all MPs vote in the election. A slight mistake would render the vote useless. The Ministers should ensure that all MLAs vote in the election. I would like to ensure that there is not even a small mistake from us,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

‘A.P. has a rich legacy’

“The State of A.P. has a historic legacy of freedom struggle and I salute the efforts of the freedom fighters like Alluri Sitharama Raju. There are so many poets including Nannaya, Tikkana, Srinadhudu and Tenali Ramakrishna who have enriched the Telugu language. The ancient dynasties like Pallavas, Chalukyas and Kakatiyas are known for their valour. The State is also known for its rich cultural traditions. People of the State are hard working and enterprising. The State is also endowed with natural beaches, and many tourist places,” said Ms. Murmu.

YSRCP national general secretary and MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy was among those present.