ADVERTISEMENT

NDA partners call on ECI observer, seek transfer of A.P. Chief Secretary and DGP

April 28, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

They have expressed the apprehension that the elections will not be held in a fair and transparent manner if these officials continue to be at the helm

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

A delegation of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, comprising Varla Ramaiah, Lanka Dinakar and T. Siva Sankar, submitted a memorandum to Ram Mohan Mishra, the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) special observer (general) for Andhra Pradesh, requesting him to transfer Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, expressing the apprehension that the elections could not be held in a fair and transparent manner if they continued to be at the helm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media later, Mr. Ramaiah said a compilation of the incidents that jeopardised law and order was given to the observer for reference. The favouritism being shown by these officers to the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was explained to the observer.

He said the fact that the police were foisting cases on the victims of violence perpetrated by goons, with the backing of YSRCP, was taken to Mr. Mishra’s notice. Also, CM’s additional secretary K. Dhanunjaya Reddy’s transfer was sought for his participation in the YSRCP manifesto release programme.

Mr. Dinakar said the functioning of the Chief Secreatary and the DGP was to be closely scrutinised and necessary action should be taken against them to ensure that the elections were conducted smoothly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Siva Sankar said the complaint against the CS, the DGP and other officers was intended to protect the Constitution and the rule of law, which faced an unprecedented threat in the State, and hoped that the ECI would crack the whip.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US