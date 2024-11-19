NDA govt. watering down health schemes in Andhra Pradesh, alleges YSRCP leader V. Rajini

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Vidadala Rajini has accused the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Andhra Pradesh of watering down the Aarogyasri scheme and neglecting ambulance services and construction of medical colleges.

The NDA government is busy levelling false allegations against the previous YSRCP government, the former Health Minister alleged at a media conference at the YSRCP office at Tadepalli on November 19 (Tuesday).

Ms. Rajani alleged that Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav had been spreading false narratives about the health sector’s performance during the YSRCP’s tenure as the current government wanted to pursue the privatisation policy.

Medical college work

“Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his tenure as the Chief Minister, had planned 17 medical colleges in three phases and completed five in the first phase. Those medical colleges offered 750 seats to students by 2024. Works for five colleges started in the second phase. However, the NDA government does not want to take it forward to benefit private players,” she alleged.

Ms. Rajini said that the ‘vindictive nature’ of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu came to the fore when the government ‘singled out’ YSR Medical College at Pulivendula and wrote to the National Medical Council not to allot seats to the college as the required infrastructure was not in place.

“Most of the works were complete by January this year and the new government did not take the works forward. The 104 and 108 emergency ambulance services were watered down and the Family Doctor scheme is being ignored,” she said.

The YSRCP leader alleged that the NDA government was trying to create an impression that nothing was done during the YSRCP’s tenure. “But the fact is that development was tangible. These allegations aim to cover up the failures of the current government,” she said and demanded that works on medical colleges be completed at the earliest and health schemes such as Aarogyasri be strengthened.