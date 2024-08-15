GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NDA govt. striving to regain A.P.’s lost glory, says TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao

Committed to making Andhra Pradesh a progressive State, asserts BJP State chief and Rajahmundry MP Purandeswari; former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy hoists the Tricolour at party’s central office at Tadepalli

Published - August 15, 2024 08:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy saluting after hoisting the national flag at the party office at Tadepalli on Thursday.

TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao on August 15 (Thursday) said the country gained freedom from the clutches of the British due to the sacrifices made by scores of leaders, and exhorted people to strive to realise the ideals espoused by the freedom fighters, who dedicated their lives for the cause of the nation.

AP TDP President Palla Srinivasa Rao participated 78th independence day celebrations at TDP national office in Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Thursday. 

AP TDP President Palla Srinivasa Rao participated 78th independence day celebrations at TDP national office in Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: independence day

Hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day at the national party office, near Mangalagiri, in Guntur district, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said collective efforts should be made towards nation-building, and only achieving that amounted to paying tributes to the freedom fighters.

He pointed out that people suffered a lot under the YSRCP rule in the last five years, and that the TDP-JSP-BJP government in the State was striving to regain the State’s lost glory.

Polit Bureau members T.D. Janardhan and Varla Ramaiah, MLC P. Ashok Babu and others were present. The TDP leaders paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders who had waged a relentless battle against the British Empire.

Participating as chief guest in the Independence Day celebrations at the BJP State office here, party’s State president and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari said people should protect the country’s unity and integrity, and spare no effort to make India a global power, for which it had enormous scope.

Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharatshould be realised, she said, adding that the NDA partners were committed to making Andhra Pradesh a progressive State.

Later, Ms. Purandeswari inaugurated ‘Varadhi’, the party’s public grievance redress forum in which MLAs and other leaders would personally receive representations from the people and take action.

Party leaders B. Siva Narayana, Pathuri Nagabhushanam, Lanka Dinakar, S. Yamini Sarma, Sk. Baji and others took part.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath and Vijayawada West MLA Y.S. Chowdary participated in the celebrations organised at Sankar Cafe Centre in the city.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Sivanath said freedom fighters who brought the curtains down on the British rule were an inspiration to all, and people should, while being happy that those days of oppression were gone, be wary of the threats posed to democracy by certain forces inimical to society.

People should do their bit to protect democracy from such forces and strive to realise the ideals espoused by eminent personalities and scores of unsung heroes.

BJP NTR district president A. Sriram, Kanaka Durga temple trust former chairman P. Somi Naidu, TDP leaders M.S. Baig, Gurunadham and U. Venkateswarlu were present.

At YSRCP office

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy hoisted the Tricolour at the party’s central office at Tadepalli and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Lella Appi Reddy, MP Y.V. Subba Reddy, former Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Ambati Rambabu, Vidadala Rajani, Karumuri Nageswara Rao and Meruga Nagarjuna, MLC M. Arun Kumar and former MLA Malladi Vishnu were among those present.

