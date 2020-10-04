NDA govt. is autocratic, says Puducherry CM

‘The three new laws will deprive farmers of a competitive price’

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayana Swamy has said that the country, at present, is witnessing an autocratic rule by the NDA government at the centre.

“The Union government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is neither bothered about the Opposition nor its alliance parties,” he told the media here after offering prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple on Sunday.

Describing the three new farm laws as ‘anti-farmer’, Narayana Swamy said the contract farming system would deprive the marginal farmers of competitive prices for their produce. “With corporate firms having a final say in the procurement of produce, the farmers will be reduced to farm labourers. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) is also being done away with,” he said, adding that the Shiromani Akali Dal has walked out of the NDA, protesting the three farm laws.

Accusing the NDA government of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to target its political opponents, Mr. Narayana Swamy said the tactics would not last long.

‘Adityanath must quit’

Referring to the Hathras case, he said, “There has been a total breakdown of law and order in Uttar Pradesh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath must own the responsibility for it and resign. The way Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped from visiting the village not only reflects the autocratic rule but also raises suspicion that the government is trying to hide something.”