NDA govt. in Andhra Pradesh likely to release White Papers on State finances

White Papers will help the government decide on the initiatives to generate wealth and implement welfare schemes promised during the election campaign, says BJP MLA Satya Kumar Yadav

Published - June 12, 2024 09:26 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

 

The newly formed NDA government in Andhra Pradesh is likely to release a series of White Papers on various subjects including the State finances, debt scenario, industrial sector performance and the performances of various departments.

The NDA partners, during their election campaign, alleged the involvement of the previous YSRCP government in various scams such as liquor, sand, mining and others. Now, the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena party leaders are giving feelers that appropriate actions would taken on all these allegations. 

After taking oath of office as a Minister, BJP legislator Satya Kumar Yadav told this correspondent on June 12 (Wednesday) that the new government had many works at hand. “The White Papers will help the government understand the financial condition and decide on the initiatives to generate wealth, implement the welfare schemes promised during the election campaign and other purposes,” he said. 

Mr. Satya Kumar said that the actual debt scenario remained unknown as the previous government did not reveal the facts. “We must focus on revenue generation to meet the demands of welfare of the people and development of the State,” he said.  

Pointing out that N. Chandrababu Naidu has served as the Chief Minister three times earlier, Mr. Satya Kumar said that Andhra Pradesh would prosper under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

“Mr. Naidu can mobilise funds, design revenue models and effectively utilise the centrally sponsored schemes. The State government will focus on developing infrastructure such as seaports, airports and national highways. The State will develop rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Naidu,” he added.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics

