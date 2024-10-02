NDA govt. in Andhra Pradesh failed to manage key sectors: Jagan

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has criticised the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for failing to manage key sectors such as agriculture, education, and healthcare.

Mr. Jagan interacted with the leaders of various associated wings of the YSRCP on Wednesday.

He said that the government had miserably failed in handling the Budameru flood situation. Its inefficiency had led to the suffering of poor and commoner. The government failed to assess the damage and provide fair compensation to the common man, but favoured those with political connections, he alleged. The government was adopting diversion politics, filing false cases against the opposition leaders to shift attention away from its failures, he said.

Mr. Jagan highlighted the need for YSRCP to strengthen its grassroots presence. A workshop would soon be organised to train party leaders on coordination and grassroots-level organisation. The 24 associated wings of the party were being activated to bolster the organisational structure. This would ensure that every party supporter and worker, from the village level to the State, played a role in strengthening the party’s foundation, Mr. Jagan said. The involvement of grassroots members was crucial for maintaining a strong and organized party that could effectively fight future battles, he said.

Mr. Jagan encouraged leaders to ensure unity within the party, stressing the importance of reaching out to every village, district, and community to engage more actively. He reiterated his commitment to supporting party members who worked hard, and assured that the party would stand by those who suffered setbacks while working for its cause.

