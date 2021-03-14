NDA govt. ignoring Andhra Pradesh, says Congress

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Congress State president Pedada Ramana Kumari on Saturday alleged that the Narendra Modi government, instead of striving to ensure the development of the fledgling State of Andhra Pradesh after its bifurcation, was instead adopting a stepmotherly attitude towards the State.

Ms. Ramana Kumari charged that the Union government was using ‘brute power’ to go ahead with its plans of privatising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant without regard for the sentiments of the people.

In a press release, she extended her solidarity to PCC president Sake Sailajanath and other leaders who were agitating in New Delhi against the privatisation of the plant.

“The then British government too never sold government properties. It used to give them out on lease if necessary. But this government is privatising each and every property of the public sector, which is absolutely unfair. Privatisation will have a cascading affect on thousands of families of North Andhra region,” said Ms. Ramana Kumari.