NDA govt. does not believe in silencing anyone, says Health Minister

Jagan is desperately seeking to be arrested to revive his political fortune, he will be disappointed, Satya Kumar Yadav says in a post on X

Published - November 14, 2024 10:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani

After former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the State government was silencing those who exposed its failures and dared to arrest him too, Minister for Medical, Health and Medical Education Y. Satya Kumar Yadav said the NDA government did not believe in silencing any voice.

On social media platform X, on November 14, Thursday, Mr. Satya Kumar Yadav said questioning the government was the basic feature of democracy. He wrote: “Jagan (is) desperately seeking to be arrested to revive his political fortune. He will be disappointed. He will not be arrested the way he wants it to happen.”

‘’If anyone misuses any social media platform to abuse people, the law will take its course,’‘ he wrote. Asking Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to stop enacting a drama, he said people gave his party only 11 seats because they did not think him fit to be the Leader of the Opposition.

“He is running away from raising people’s issues in Assembly. It is because he has no respect for democracy. All that Jagan cares for is money and power,” the Minister said in the post.

