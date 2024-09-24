ADVERTISEMENT

NDA government will complete Veligonda project, says Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar

Published - September 24, 2024 08:25 am IST - GUNTUR

33/11 KV power substation constructed at a cost of ₹3 crore inaugurated at Chakirala village 

The Hindu Bureau

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led NDA government will complete the much-delayed Veligonda Project to address the irrigation and drinking water issues in the region, Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has said. .

During a visit to the Kanigiri constituency with local MLA Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy, the Minister inaugurated a 33/11 KV power substation constructed at a cost of ₹3 crore at Chakirala village. 

The Minister emphasised that within 100 days of forming the government, several welfare programmes had been launched, including the revival of 175 Anna Canteens across the State.

He assured that efforts were underway to resolve the electricity issues being faced by the farmers in the region, including the fast-tracking of electrical works worth ₹70 crore under the RDS scheme.

