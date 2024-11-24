NDA government in A.P. neglecting students and education sector badly hit, alleges Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has criticised the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Andhra Pradesh, accusing it of neglecting all sectors and not paying the fee reimbursement benefits to the students.

In a post on social media platform X on November 24 (Sunday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the NDA was ‘playing with the lives of students’. Non-payment of fee reimbursement benefits in the last three quarters is forcing the students to discontinue their education, he alleged.

“I am deeply saddened by the news that a student of J. Panguluru of Ongole district has turned into a labourer as he was unable to pay the fee,” he posted.

All sectors appear to have taken the regressive path as soon as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu assumed the office, he said, pointing out that ‘the education sector was badly hit’ with several initiatives undertaken during the YSRCP’s tenure such as Amma Vodi, English medium in schools, TOFEL from third standard, CBSE to IB, tabs to 8th class students, Byju’s content, Nadu-Nedu scheme were discontinued.

Vasathi Deevena and Vidya Deevena schemes were dropped and students of professional courses are being deeply troubled, he said.

‘Benefits pending’

“During YSRCP’s tenure, we used to deposit money to mothers’ accounts quarterly. During the previous academic year until December, ₹12,609 crore was deposited for Vidya Devena. As we believe that only education can change the fate of generations, we spent ₹18,000 crore on the two schemes,” he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said due to the election code, the benefits for the January-March quarter could not be paid as the NDA lodged a complaint with the Election Commission. The NDA government did not pay the amount after assuming office. Vasathi Deevena has met the same fate.

Now, the October-December quarter is coming to a close and fee reimbursement benefits of ₹2,800 crore is due. For Vasathi Devena, ₹1,100 crore is pending.

“The total amount due by December would touch 3,900 crore. This government is high on talk and nil on deeds,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The former Chief Minister further alleged the students are not getting certificates until they clear their dues. “Around 11 lakh students are affected by the neglect of the NDA government. Parents are taking loans or selling their properties. If they have no resources, they are sending their children to work. This is the situation in the State,” he said.

“There have been scams in sand and liquor after the NDA government assumed office. Gambling dens are being opened. Medical colleges and ports are being privatised, but there is no concern for education. “We demand that Ammaku Vandanam, fees reimbursement and Vasathi Devena dues be released immediately,” he added.