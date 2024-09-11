GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NDA government in Andhra Pradesh unleashed vindictive rule, alleges Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy warned that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would eventually pay the price for it

Published - September 11, 2024 03:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File

Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a broadside against the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.), accusing it of unleashing a vindictive rule and warned that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would eventually pay the price for it.

“Addressing media persons in Guntur after consoling former MP Nandigam Suresh at the local sub-jail, where he is in remand for alleged involvement in the attack on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) central office near Mangalagiri in October 21, on Wednesday,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said Mr. Suresh was implicated in the case and demanded that the government should show proof of his role in the incident. 

He alleged that false cases were being foisted on YSRCP leaders at the behest of Mr. Naidu on the basis of his son and Minister Nara Lokesh’s ‘red book’, that purportedly contained the names of corrupt officers who were suspected to have troubled TDP and Jana Sena Party leaders including Mr. Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, as part of their politics of vengeance. 

State government responsible for unprecedented floods: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the State government was responsible for the unprecedented floods in Vijayawada city, saying that it ignored the warning of a downpour under the influence of the depression in Bay of Bengal, resulting in  the death of more than 60 persons. 

He rubbished Mr. Naidu’s claim that the boats that crashed into the Prakasam barrage belong to YSRCP leaders, insisting that it was during the previous TDP regime that the boats got permission. “The boats were actually owned by TDP leaders,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy maintained. 

Further, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that the massive flood discharge from Budameru rivulet was intended to protect Mr. Naidu’s residence on the Krishna River bank at Undavalli in Guntur district. 

