NDA government brought the Land Titling Act, alleges Revenue Minister

April 29, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao addressing the media conference in Srikakulam on Monday.

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao on Monday alleged that opposition parties were spreading false information to the people with regard to the Land Titling Act, while saying that it was brought by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, and the State government was only following the Union government guidelines over the implementation of the Act. .

Addressing the media conference here, he said that A.P. government would implement the Act only when all the States agreed to do so. He alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) indulged in large-scale real estate business by proposing the capital at Amaravati.

He defended the land survey and reforms taken up by the State government, while saying that it would ensure transparency in land dealings. He said that the reforms would benefit public in the long run, as all registrations would be done at village and ward secretariats in future.

