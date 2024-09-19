ADVERTISEMENT

NDA committed to welfare and development: Pawan Kalyan 

Published - September 19, 2024 05:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Pawan Kalyan stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware of the State’s need for assistance and taking necessary steps

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan. File. | Photo Credit: G N RAO

Jana Sena Party President and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said at the meeting of NDA MLAs and MPs that the government was committed to the welfare of the people regardless of the financial situation, while giving due importance to development, which took a backseat in the last five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware of the State’s need for assistance and taking necessary steps.

With regard to the development of villages, he said the government was giving them a fillip in order to achieve the underlying objective of self-governance. 

He said he was happy that the people enabled the NDA allies to achieve a phenomenal strike rate of 93% in the 2024 elections. It was because they believed in the parties’ commitment to development and welfare.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US