NDA committed to welfare and development: Pawan Kalyan 

Jana Sena Party President and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said at the meeting of NDA MLAs and MPs that the government was committed to the welfare of the people regardless of the financial situation, while giving due importance to development, which took a backseat in the last five years.

He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware of the State’s need for assistance and taking necessary steps.

With regard to the development of villages, he said the government was giving them a fillip in order to achieve the underlying objective of self-governance.

He said he was happy that the people enabled the NDA allies to achieve a phenomenal strike rate of 93% in the 2024 elections. It was because they believed in the parties’ commitment to development and welfare.