NDA claims landslide victory in Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has achieved a decisive victory in the Rayalaseema districts, securing most of the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies on June 4 (Tuesday).

By the end of the vote-counting process, the NDA, composed of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jana Sena Party (JSP), is all set to emerge victorious, leading in 46 out of 51 Assembly constituencies. Additionally, the NDA secured the Lok Sabha seats of Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, and Chittoor.

Prominent victors include TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu from Kuppam of Chittoor district; Nandamuri Balakrishna from Hindupur of Sri Sathya Sai district; former Minister Paritala Suneetha from Raptadu of Anantapur district; former Minister N. Amaranatha Reddy from Palamaner of Chittoor district; BJP national leader Satya Kumar from Darmavaram of Sri Sathya Sai district, and J.C. Asmith Reddy from Tadipatri of Anantapur district.

Significant losses for the YSRCP in the Rayalaseema region include Tourism Minister R.K. Roja from Nagari of Chittoor district; Minister Ushasree Charan from Penukonda of Sri Sathya Sai district; and Krupalakshmi, daughter of Excise minister K. Narayanaswamy, from Gangadhara Nellore of Chittoor district.

In the combined Anantapur district, which includes the newly formed Sri Sathya Sai district, the NDA clinched all 14 Assembly constituencies, with 13 secured by the TDP. This marks the first instance of the TDP completely outperforming the Opposition in its political history since 1982 when founder N.T. Rama Rao made his debut as an MLA from Hindupur.

In Chittoor, the TDP secured Kuppam, Palamaner, Chittoor, GD Nellore, Nagari, and Puthalapattu Assembly constituencies, leaving the sole Punganur seat to Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy of the YSRCP, with a narrow margin of a few thousand votes over his TDP rival Challa Ramachandra Reddy.

In Kurnool, the TDP emerged victorious in the Kurnool, Pattikonda, Kodumuru, Yemmiganur, Mantralayam, and Adoni Assembly constituencies, as well as the Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency, while the YSRCP was left with the sole Aluru Assembly seat.

In Annamayya district, traditionally a stronghold of YSRCP since 2014, the NDA won the Rayachoti, Madanapalle, Piler, and Railway Kodur (Jana Sena) constituencies, leaving the Rajampeta and Tamballapalle constituencies to the YSRCP. Interestingly, the defeated candidate at Rayachoti was YSRCP’s Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, the sitting MLA, who successfully advocated for Rayachoti to become the district headquarters for the newly formed district.

Meanwhile, in the Rajampeta Lok Sabha constituency, the YSRCP candidate and sitting MP Mithun Reddy maintained a narrow lead over his BJP rival and former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy as of 19:00 hrs on Tuesday.