NDA cadres stage protests against Peddireddi’s proposed visit to Punganur town

The situation in Punganur town turned tense after a large number of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Jana Sena Party (JSP), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists held demonstrations and rallies, protesting against the scheduled visit of former Minister and local YSRCP MLA-elect, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, to the town. They demanded that he should quit the legislator post.

Upon learning that a few YSRCP leaders, led by Mr. Ramachandra Reddy, planned to convene a meeting at the ZP Guest House here on Saturday, the cadres of the three parties, which are part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the State, assembled at the Ambedkar Circle and staged a protest, calling for the MLA’s resignation and raising slogans like “Go back Peddireddi”.

Subsequently, the protesters proceeded to the ZP Guest House, the intended venue of the meeting. They marched through the key junctions such as the NTR Circle, the Private Bus Stand junction, and the Indiramma Circle.

Alleging that Mr. Reddy had deceived the public and misappropriated public funds, the protesters said he did not have the moral right to visit the area.

Referring to the Punganur violence of 2023, they alleged that Mr. Ramachandra Reddy had influenced the police to prevent Mr. Naidu from entering Punganur, in an undemocratic manner.

Following the protests, Mr. Reddy was advised by the police to remain at his residence in Tirupati.

A police official said that the former Minister’s son and Rajampeta MP-elect, P.V. Mithun Reddy, who was on his way to Punganur, was redirected towards Madanapalle from the Chowdepalle junction.

Attack alleged

Meanwhile, Venkata Reddy Yadav, the former chairman of the Palamaner, Kuppam, and Madanapalle Urban Development Authority, alleged that protesters threw stones at his residence on Main Road in Punganur, while some party activists tried to force their way into the house.

YSRCP local leaders claimed that a former MPTC member of Punganur, Narasimhulu, was assaulted by some protesters at Eedigapalle on the outskirts of Punganur.

Additional police forces were deployed in the town to prevent any untoward incidents.

