NDA bags Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency, all its Assembly segments

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged victorious in the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency and all Assembly segments therein.

The NDA and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) won the election with a margin of 2,82,085 votes. He secured 7,94,154 votes while his rival YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) secured 5,12,069 votes. Congress candidate Bhargav Valluru secured 24,106 votes.

Mr. Chinni and Mr. Nani are brothers. Mr. Nani, who won on TDP tickets in the 2014 and 2019 elections, joined the YSRCP just before the general elections. Mr. Bhargav is their nephew.

The siblings, who supported each other in their political endeavours, were pitted against each other this election. The TDP gave its ticket to the younger sibling, Mr. Chinni, following which the elder brother, Mr. Nani, a two-time MP, quit the TDP and joined the YSRCP.

Tiruvuru (SC), Vijayawada (West), Vijayawada (Central), Vijayawada (East), Mylavaram, Nandigama and Jaggayyapet Assembly segments fall under the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency.

In Tiruvuru (SC), TDP candidate Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao secured 1,00,719 votes, defeating YSRCP candidate Nallagatla Swamydas, who managed only 78,845 votes.

In Vijayawada (West), BJP candidate Y. Satyanarayana (Sujana) Chowdary won by securing 1,05,669 and a margin of 47,032. YSRCP candidate Asif Shaik stood as runner-up with 58,637 votes.

TDP candidate Bonda Umamaheswara Rao won with a margin of 68,886 votes in the Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency. He secured 1,30,034 votes while his nearest rival YSRCP candidate Velampalli Srinivasa Rao got 61,148.

Sitting TDP MLA Gadde Rammohan retained the seat by securing 1,18,841 votes. He got a majority of 49,640 votes over his nearest rival YSRCP candidate Devineni Avinash.

Vasanata Krishna Prasad, who switched loyalties to the TDP from the YSRCP just before the elections, got 1,37,338 votes. He won with a margin of 42,829 over YSRCP candidate Sarnala Tirpati Rao, who secured 94,509 votes.

Sriram Rajgopal (Tataiah), TDP candidate in Jaggayyapeta, won with a margin of 15,977 votes over YSRCP candidate Samineni Udaya Bhanu, who secured 82502 votes.

In Nandigama (SC), TDP candidate Tangirala Sowmya got 1,02,201 votes. She won with a margin of 27,395 votes over YSRCP candidate Monditoka Jaganmohan Rao, who got 74,806 votes.

The YSRCP had bagged all Assembly segments, barring Vijayawada (East), under the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 elections.