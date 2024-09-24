ADVERTISEMENT

NDA announces nominated posts for various boards in Andhra Pradesh

Published - September 24, 2024 03:36 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Out of the 20 finalised in the first phase, BJP got one, Jana Sena Party (JSP) got three while the rest 16 were given to the largest partner Telugu Desam Party

Sambasiva Rao M.

BJP A.P. chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar | Photo Credit: T. Vijay Kumar

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced the nominated posts for various boards in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday (September 24, 2024). 

Out of the 20 finalised in the first phase, BJP got one, Jana Sena Party (JSP) got three while the rest 16 were given to the largest partner Telugu Desam Party.  

The BJP AP chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar gets chairman post of the 20-point formula, while the JSP leaders including Tammireddi Sivasankar gets A.P. Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (APMSME DC), Tota Mehar Sitarama Sudheer gets Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation and Venumulapati Ajaya Kumar gets opportunity as chairman of AP Township Infrastructure development Corporation APTIDCO.  

The TDP leaders including Abdul Aziz gets chairman post for Wakf Board, Animini Ravi Naidu for Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), Battula Tattya Babu for AP Housing Board, Vajja Babu Rao is given opportunity as chairman of Andhra Pradesh Trade Promotion Corporation Ltd (APTPC).

The other TDP leaders like Boragam Srinivasulu to be appointed as chairman of AP Scheduled Tribes cooperative finanace cooperation (AP TRICAR), Damacherla Sathya for AP Maritime Board, Deepak Reddy as chairman of SEEDAP (Society for Employment Generation & Enterprise Development in AP), Karrothu Bangarraju to be chairman of AP Markfed.  

AP State Seeds Development Corporation Ltd to be heded by Manne Subba Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) to be headed by Mantena Rama Raju, AP Padmasali Welfare and Development Corporation to be headed by Nandam Abaddayya.  

Nukasani Balaji is going to be appointed as chairman of AP Tourism Development Corporation. Konakalla Narayana and P.S. Muniratnam to be nominated as chairman and vice chairman of APSRTC.  

Peela Govinda Satyanarayana to be nominated as chairman of AP Urban Finance & Infrastructure Development Corporation, Pilli Manikyala Rao to be nominated as chairman of Leather Industries Development Corporation and, Pithala Sujatha to be nominated as chairperson of AP State Consumer protection council.

