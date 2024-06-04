NDA partners overjoyed as A.P. voters give them decisive mandate

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan could not have asked for a better mandate than what the people gave them in the General Elections-2024. Both the leaders could not hold back their joy after the data of their lead trickled in from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu celebrated the victory with his wife Bhuvaneswari and son Lokesh and others at their residence near Vijayawada. Both Mr. Naidu and Mr. Lokesh won with impressive margins in Kuppam and Mangalagiri constituencies.

In a post on ‘X’, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, while congratulating him (Mr. Modi) for the NDA’s victory in the Lok Sabha (LS) and A.P. Assembly elections. The TDP chief said the mandate reflected the people’s trust in the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance and their vision for the State, and vowed to rebuild the State together with the people and bring back its glory.

Leaders meet

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu went to the JSP office in the evening and personally congratulated Mr. Kalyan on the alliance’ victory.

Earlier in the day, in a meeting with the JSP’s rank and file, Mr. Kalyan said the party ought to behave more responsibly as the people gave it a decisive mandate and that he would see to it that all the assurances given in the run-up to the elections were fulfilled.

BJP cadre celebrated the victory at the State party office in Vijayawada, where they offered a cake to Siddharth Nath Singh (BJP A.P. elections co in-charge) and other leaders. On the occasion, Mr. Siddharth Nath said the “double-engine government” would take the State forward rapidly in all sectors.