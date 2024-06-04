NDA allies bring the curtains down on YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh

The TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance has registered a comfortable victory over the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the 2024 general elections.

Rather, the NDA allies were sweeping away the YSRCP from its dominant position, largely aided by certain policy decisions taken by the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government and lack of due focus on development.

The JSP, which had a lone MLA in 2019, emerged as the trailblazer now by winning 16 and leading in five out of 21 Assembly constituencies it contested with the support of the TDP and the BJP.

The JSP was thus set to achieve 100% strike rate which its president K. Pawan Kalyan targeted and spoken about passionately.

The TDP won 80 out of 144 Assembly constituencies, and was leading in 54 others, thereby staging a phenomenal comeback.

On its part, the BJP won five out of 10 seats, and was ahead of its opponents in the remaining seats. This was the BJP’s best-ever tally even in the unified State of Andhra Pradesh.

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu was on the verge of winning the Kuppam Assembly constituency, while JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan had been declared winner in Pithapuram, where he defeated YSRCP’s Vanga Geetha Viswanath by a majority of 70,279 votes.

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari’s easy win in the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha (LS) constituency set the tone for her party’s fresh innings in the State.

Mr. Naidu’s dogged pursuit of the much-needed win yielded the desired result, to which the BJP and JSP contributed in no small measure, whereas the YSRCP’s focus on welfare schemes at the cost of development fuelled its fall from grace.

It (YSRCP) had won a record 151 MLA and 22 MP seats in 2019, but evidently squandered the advantage of having such an enviable strength.

There was a time when Mr. Naidu, as Leader of the Opposition, vowed to attend Assembly sessions only as the Chief Minister, in absolute rage against the YSRCP for being insulted on the Floor of the Assemblym and his time has come.

As far as the issues were concerned, the people’s pent-up anger at the YSRCP for all its mistakes was evident from the one-sided verdict. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s excessive focus on welfare apparently sounded a death knell for the YSRCP.

On the other hand, Y.S. Sharmila’s attempts to breathe life into the Indian National Congress (INC) came to a naught, and she could not personally make her mark either in Kadapa Lok Sabha. None of the Congress candidates in the Assembly constituencies could withstand the onslaught of the NDA allies.

