NCW takes suo motu cognisance of Guntur girl murder case

Accused killed engineering student out of jealousy, claim police

The youth, who allegedly murdered an engineering student in Guntur on August 15, killed her out of jealousy, claimed investigation officers.

K. Sashi Krishna of Mutluru village stabbed the student to death in broad daylight, which created sensation in the State.

The Guntur Urban district police claimed the accused befriended the victim through a social media group and was in contact with her for the last seven months. However, when the girl started avoiding Sashi Krishna since a few days, he started stalking the girl, an officer said.

During investigation, police observed that more than 500 phone conversations and messages had taken place between the two in the last few months.

The Old Guntur police, who registered the case are observing the CCTV footages to ascertain if the accused had conducted ‘recce’ before the offence and if any other person assisted him in the crime.

DIG S. V. Rajashekhar Babu said the accused was booked under Section 302 IPC (Murder), Disha Act and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez said the charge sheet in the case woud be filed in the stipulated time in the spirit of Disha Act.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the case. Commission Chairperson Rekha Sharma has asked Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang to conduct investigation of the case in a fair manner.