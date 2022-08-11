Andhra Pradesh

NCW receives sexual harassment complaint against Andhra MP Gorantla Madhav, seeks action from LS speaker

The National Commission for Women headquarters in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy
PTI New Delhi August 11, 2022 16:57 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 16:57 IST

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has urged the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take action against Andhra Pradesh’s Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav after receiving a complaint of alleged sexual harassment against him.

According to the complaint, the MP is alleged to have engaged in an explicit video call without the victim’s consent, the panel said.

The content of the video is alleged to be indecent, obscene and undignified, the NCW said in a statement.

Taking serious note of the allegations, the Commission said it has written to Mr. Birla to look into the matter and to take appropriate action.

