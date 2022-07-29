NCW, Mahila panels flay comments against President
National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Mahila Commission Chairpersons of various States have condemned the objectionable comments allegedly made by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury against President Droupadi Murmu.
The National Commission for Women and the Chairpersons, who assembled for the Chairpersons meet in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, condemned the comments of the Parliament Member against the President, said AP Women Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma.
