Andhra Pradesh

NCST seeks report on Polavaram R&R package

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has directed the Secretary, Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary, and East Godavari Collector to submit a report on the rehabilitation of the Polavaram project affected families from V.R.Puram and Kunavaram mandals in Chintoor Agency.

Responding to a complaint filed by former Rampachodavaram MLA Seetamsetti Venkateswara Rao, the NCST has set a deadline of 15 days to receive the response from the respondents, detailing the rehabilitation exercise.

In his complaint, Mr. Venkateswara Rao alleged that the authorities concerned had prepared to forcibly rehabilitate the project evacuees without settling the Resettlement and Rehabilitation package.


