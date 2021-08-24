NCSC team calls on CM

The Vice-Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Arun Halder along with members Anju Bala and Subash Ramnath Pardhi called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office here on Tuesday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy told them about the interventions of the State government in ensuring speedier disposal of cases under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the State. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also explained about the fast-tracking of the case relating to the alleged murder of N. Ramya in Guntur and said the accused would be dealt with severely under the provisions of the law.

Social Welfare Principal Secretary Kantilal Dande, Social Welfare Director Harshavardhan, DGP Goutam Sawang and other officials were present.