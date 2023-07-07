NCSC member enquires about implementation of reservation, benefits for SC staff of AP-Genco

July 07, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Anju Bala, member of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), took stock of the implementation of reservation for the SC employees in AP-Genco power utilities in a meeting with its Managing Director K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu and other top officials at Vidyut Soudha here on Friday.

Ms. Bala enquired about the safeguarding of the interests of SC employees in implementation of reservation and other benefits enshrined in the Constitution.

She praised the manner in which AP-Genco was implementing various welfare schemes for the SC employees. The SC employees’ associations submitted a memorandum to her with only four demands from which, she said, it was evident that the AP-Genco was taking care of them (SC employees) quite well.

She suggested to the employees to convey to her only those grievances which could not be redressed through talks, saying that there was nothing that could not be achieved by maintaining cordial relations. NCSC Director (south India) Sunil Kumar Babu, AP-Genco Director (HR) Syed Rafi and CGM Gowripathi were among those present.