NCPCR summons 20 district Collectors for not submitting details of drug abuse among children in AP

September 23, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) served summons on 20 district Collectors of Andhra Pradesh for not submitting the details on drug abuse and trafficking of children.

The Commission had organised a virtual meeting in January this year on ‘Prevention of Drugs and Substance Abuse Among Children and Illicit Trafficking’.

NCPCR has directed the Collectors of all the districts to submit details on the steps taken to prevent drug abuse among children and trafficking in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commission has asked the Collectors to explain the measures taken under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, whether CCTVs installed at schools and colleges, awareness meetings conducted for students and other details.

However, Collectors of only six districts uploaded the information. NCPCR has summoned the Collectors of the remaining districts and directed to appear virtually (through video-conference) on September 29 and submit all the details.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.