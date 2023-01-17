NCPCR discusses measures being taken to prevent substance abuse among children in Andhra Pradesh

January 17, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed officers of various departments as well as representatives of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to take steps to prevent drugs and substance abuse among children.

NCPCR Member Secretary Rupali Banerjee Singh, at a virtual meeting, asked the officials to explain the steps being taken for implementation of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) COTPA Act, 2003, relocation of liquor shops located near education institutions and installation of CCTVs at the schools and medical shops.

The NCPCR, at an online meeting on Monday, directed the officials, traders, CWC, SCPCR, Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and other officers to implement the Laws and the Acts strictly to protect children from the influence of alcohol and drugs.

A.P. State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Member B. Padmavathi, Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Project Directors G. Uma Devi and S. Suvarna of NTR and Krishna districts, Child Welfare Committee Chairperson K. Suvartha, in-charge District Child Protection Officer Y. Johnson and other department officials elucidated the anti-drug and trafficking activities being taken at schools.

NCPCR has sought to know how many cases have been registered in the State under Section 77 (penalty for giving intoxicating liquor or narcotic drug or psychotropic substance to a child) and Section 78 (using a minor for peddling or smuggling liquor or drug substance) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

District Education Officers of NTR and Krishna districts C.V. Renuka and Tahera Sultana respectively said that vigil was being maintained at schools to check the supply of tobacco and ganja products.

The Commission asked the District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) and the CWCs to ensure that CCTVs are installed and counselling provided to the rescued children.