NCLP students take part in ‘Atma Gourava Deeksha’

Students of National Child Labour Project (NCLP) schools participated in the ‘Atma Gourava Deeksha’ and called upon the people to put an end to open defecation.

The students prepared charts, painted and drawings, against open defecation, on hygienic conditions at houses and surroundings, good health habits, maintaining proper diet, etc.

“Following the directions of Collector B. Lakshmikantham, the NCLP school students are participating in the ‘Atma Gourava Deeksha’ in different villages in the district. They are campaigning against open defecation, construction of toilets and on maintaining sanitation in the colonies,” said NCLP district Project Director D. Anjaneya Reddy.

Project programme manager B. Prasanna said the students went door-to-door, and explained on the need to raise plantations and also spoke about sanitation, in the colonies on Sunday.

Awareness drives

The students are planning rallies against open defecation in villages to enlighten the villagers on Individual Sanitary Lavatories (ISL) scheme, the PD said adding that more awareness programmes would be organised in the district, particularly in rural areas.