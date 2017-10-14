NCLP students prepare Diwali diyas

Students of National Child Labour Programme (NCLP) prepared earthen and paper lamps for the upcoming Diwali festival. The colourful lamps would be displayed in an exhibition for sale. As many as 600 students studying in NCLP Schools in Krishna district designed the earthen lamps. Training for making lamps was given to them as part of a skill development programme, said NCLP Krishna district Project Director (PD) D. Anjaneya Reddy. “NCLP is running 16 schools and about 628 students are studying in our schools. As per the directions of Collector B. Lakshmikantham, vocational training is being given right from fifth class in all NCLP Schools,” Mr. Reddy said.