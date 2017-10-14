Andhra Pradesh

NCLP students prepare Diwali diyas

Trying their hand: NCLP students painting earthen lamps for Diwali Festival in Vijayawada on Friday.

Trying their hand: NCLP students painting earthen lamps for Diwali Festival in Vijayawada on Friday.   | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

Training given to them as part of skill development programme

Students of National Child Labour Programme (NCLP) prepared earthen and paper lamps for the upcoming Diwali festival. The colourful lamps would be displayed in an exhibition for sale. As many as 600 students studying in NCLP Schools in Krishna district designed the earthen lamps. Training for making lamps was given to them as part of a skill development programme, said NCLP Krishna district Project Director (PD) D. Anjaneya Reddy. “NCLP is running 16 schools and about 628 students are studying in our schools. As per the directions of Collector B. Lakshmikantham, vocational training is being given right from fifth class in all NCLP Schools,” Mr. Reddy said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2020 1:31:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/nclp-students-prepare-diwali-diyas/article19856882.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY